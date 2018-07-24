Bharat: Is This Salman Khan's Look From The Film?

Salman Khan was last seen in Race 3 (Image courtesy: ashley_rebello)

Salman Khan has started shooting for his next film Bharat, which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman Khan has been trending all of Tuesday morning for a photo shared by costume designer Ashley Rebello, who is in charge of styling the film's cast (check his Instgram story for proof). Sharing a photo of the actor on Instagram, Ashley captioned it: "SK in Bharat one day down many more to go." The photo, which is from the first day of the shoot, features Salman Khan in a black t-shirt and a leather jacket. In Bharat, Salman will undergo various look changes as the timeline is spread across from 1960 to present times.

Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani are also part of Bharat and play pivotal roles in the film. Salman will play a stuntman in Bharat while Disha has been cast as a trapeze artiste. Not much is known about Priyanka's character in the film. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier said that even Priyanka Chopra will sport multiple looks in the film. "She joins the shoot in August and will have different looks in the film which the team has been working on in great detail as the film travels from the 1960s to the present day," Mumbai Mirror quoted Mr Zafar as saying.

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai just in time for Bharat. The actress was spotted at the airport and later she was also photographed at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

Speaking about Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar also said: "The idea is to create an Indian-Russian circus-like Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker. Performers from all over the world are flying down for the circus tricks which will be a mix of trapeze hoops and rope stunts. This is Salman and Disha's introduction."

The first schedule of the film will be shot in Mumbai, the second in Malta and the next one is in Abu Dhabi. "We will be ending the Mumbai schedule with a Holi song featuring Priyanka and Salman," Ali Abbas Zafar added.

Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan have worked in blockbuster films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat will be their third collaboration.

Bharat is an onscreen adaptation of 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father and is expected to release on Eid next year. The film also includes names like Tabu and Sunil Grover. Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri is producing the film.

Salman Khan was last seen in Race 3, which also featured Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor.