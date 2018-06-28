Race 3 Box Office Report: Salman Khan's Film All Set To Cross 300 Crore Worldwide (Whoa)

Salman Khan in Race 3 (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Race 3 has emerged as the highest-grossing film after "Padmaavat" Race 3 had also fetched Rs 200 crore from satellite, digital rights Salman had tweeted a thank you message for making Race 3 a hit

It's been a good first half for Bollywood, especially for the ladies as Raazi and Veere Di Wedding left the stars and fraternity stoked with their success at the box office. Salman Khan too has a reason to flex his muscles. Despite mixed reviews, Race 3 is all set to cross the 300-crore mark worldwide, after the successful run of two weeks at the box office. The action-thriller raced to an incredible Rs 170 crores at the domestic box office within two weeks of its run. In India alone, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing film, after Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat."



Apart from the incredible box office success, the Remo D'Souza-directed film has fetched another 200 crore from satellite, digital, music and ancillary rights.



Race 3 was a risky venture for Salman Khan, who was the actor, co-producer and as well as the distributor for the film. And, the film's success has only made him more 'Dabangg.'



Currently on Dabanng Reloaded Tour, Salman had tweeted a thank you message for all his fans, who made Race 3 a hit.



I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theaters n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot.https://t.co/5Yd2Dhkywp#Race3InCinemas — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 22, 2018



In Race 3, Salman Khan, co-starred with Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. It was the third film in Race franchise. The previous two Race films were headlined by Saif Ali Khan.





Salman Khan's next film is Ali Abbas Zafar's, which will also star Priyanka Chopra. Salman and Priyanka have worked together in hisandis expected to hit the screens next year ion Eid.