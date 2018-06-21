Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Will Salman Khan's Film Cross 150 Crore-Mark In Week 1? The film has managed to earn Rs 9.25 crore on Wednesday

Share EMAIL PRINT Still from the film Race 3 (Courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Race 3 stands at Rs 142.01 on Day 6 The biggest drop in collection was on Tuesday Race 3 had a -fair- trend at the box office on Wednesday Race 3 continues to perform well at the box office and is expected to cross the 150 crore-mark by the end of first week. The film has managed to earn Rs 9.25 crore on Wednesday, pushing its grand total to Rs 142.01, reported business analyst and Censor Board advisory member Atul Mohan. Salman Khan's film opened to mixed reviews on Eid and within three days of its release, the film had crossed the 100 crore-mark. "Race mints Rs 9.25 crore on Day 6, which was a working Wednesday. In just 6 days, the film has collected a total of Rs 142.01 crore, looking to cross 150 within a week,"Atul Mohan tweeted.



While critics and fans have panned Race 3, the film continues have a "fair" trend at the box office. The biggest drop in collection was on Tuesday (Rs 12.05 crore), but Wednesday witnessed a "normal weekday drop," Box Office India reported.



Over the weekend, the film had made close to Rs 77 crore. Race 3 is Salman Khan's fourth film to "score a century" within three days. Other films to feature on the list include, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

And #Race3 scores a CENTURY... Crosses cr... Fourth Salman starrer to collect Rs 100 cr mark in *3 days* [#BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai]... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr. Total: Rs 106.47 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018



Race 3 also made to the top five opening weekend list of 2018 and ranks second on the list. Headlined by Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat", the list also includes Baaghi 2, Raid and PadMan.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Weekend biz...

1. #Padmavaat Rs 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Race3 Rs 106.47 cr

3. #Baaghi2 Rs 73.10 cr

4. #Raid Rs 41.01 cr

5. #PadMan Rs 40.05 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018



In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Race 3 1.5 stars out of 5. "Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 is a dance of dunces that hits a convoluted track from the moment it kicks off. The game has too many players and not enough rules to keep them sane. It is about the family of an unscrupulous global arms dealer, Shamsher Singh (Anil Kapoor). They embark on a mission to rob a hard disk from the high-security vault of a Cambodian bank with the intention of blackmailing Indian politicians caught in a prostitution ring," he wrote.



This week will not witness the release of any noteworthy film but Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanju, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, hits theatres next week. Will Salman Khan's Race 3 stand strong?



