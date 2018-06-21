Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Will Salman Khan's Film Cross 150 Crore-Mark In Week 1?

Highlights
- Race 3 stands at Rs 142.01 on Day 6
- The biggest drop in collection was on Tuesday
- Race 3 had a -fair- trend at the box office on Wednesday
While critics and fans have panned Race 3, the film continues have a "fair" trend at the box office. The biggest drop in collection was on Tuesday (Rs 12.05 crore), but Wednesday witnessed a "normal weekday drop," Box Office India reported.
Over the weekend, the film had made close to Rs 77 crore. Race 3 is Salman Khan's fourth film to "score a century" within three days. Other films to feature on the list include, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
And #Race3 scores a CENTURY... Crosses cr... Fourth Salman starrer to collect Rs 100 cr mark in *3 days* [#BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai]... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr. Total: Rs 106.47 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018
Race 3 also made to the top five opening weekend list of 2018 and ranks second on the list. Headlined by Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat", the list also includes Baaghi 2, Raid and PadMan.
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018
Opening Weekend biz...
1. #Padmavaat Rs 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
2. #Race3 Rs 106.47 cr
3. #Baaghi2 Rs 73.10 cr
4. #Raid Rs 41.01 cr
5. #PadMan Rs 40.05 cr
India biz.
This week will not witness the release of any noteworthy film but Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanju, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, hits theatres next week. Will Salman Khan's Race 3 stand strong?