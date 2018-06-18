Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Yes, Salman Khan's Film Has Scored A Century, No Surprise

Salman Khan in Race 3 (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Race 3 made the most on Sunday - Rs 39.16 crore It has earned over Rs 106 crore Race 3 ranks #2 on top 5 opening weekend list

And #Race3 scores a CENTURY... Crosses cr... Fourth Salman starrer to collect 100 cr mark in *3 days* [#BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai]... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr. Total: 106.47 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Weekend biz...

1. #Padmavaat 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Race3 106.47 cr

3. #Baaghi2 73.10 cr

4. #Raid 41.01 cr

5. #PadMan 40.05 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

The real test begins today [Mon]... Now that the euphoria surrounding #Race3 has settled down, the word of mouth will come into play on weekdays... What will be its lifetime biz? 200 cr? 250 cr? 300 cr? Or will it cruise past 300 cr? Only time will tell. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018