Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Yes, Salman Khan's Film Has Scored A Century, No Surprise

Salman Khan in Race 3 (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

And #Race3 scores a CENTURY... Crosses cr... Fourth Salman starrer to collect 100 cr mark in *3 days* [#BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai]... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr. Total: 106.47 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Weekend biz...

1. #Padmavaat 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Race3 106.47 cr

3. #Baaghi2 73.10 cr

4. #Raid 41.01 cr

5. #PadMan 40.05 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

The real test begins today [Mon]... Now that the euphoria surrounding #Race3 has settled down, the word of mouth will come into play on weekdays... What will be its lifetime biz? 200 cr? 250 cr? 300 cr? Or will it cruise past 300 cr? Only time will tell. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

Unlike #TigerZindaHai, which enjoyed an uninterrupted run for few weeks, #Race3 has one more week to score... Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited #Sanju - which is high on hype - hits the screens on 29 June 2018... Obviously, the screens, shows and footfalls are bound to get divided. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

In just three day, Salman Khan's Race 3 has scored a century at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. Also,is Salman's fourth film to earn Rs 100 crore in three days, afterand Race 3 made the most on Sunday - Rs 39.16 crore. On Friday (opening day), the film scored over Rs 29 crore and the next day, it made Rs 38.14 crore. "Andscores a century. Crosses Rs 100 crore. Fourth Salman-starrer to collect Rs 100 crore-mark in 3 days. (). Friday 29.17 crore, Saturday 38.14 crore, Sunday 39.16 crore. Total: Rs 106.47 crore," Mr Adarsh tweeted.Meanwhile, on top five opening weekend list of 2018,ranks #2. Deepika Padukone's "" headlines the list whileandare also there.Taran Adarsh also gave a box office break-up of Salman's film fromtoand provided their earnings in three days.And, here's the list of how much Salman's Eid releases have earned.Mr Adarsh also posted about's crucial Monday test. The much-anticipatedopened to mixed reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave it 1.5 stars out of 5. "The formula - a bunch of super-rich blokes and bling-bedecked broads gypping each other in a game involving power, pelf and perfidy - has worn awfully thin. No amount of surface gloss and 'explosive' action can lend a fresh veneer to the rickety vehicle thatis," he wrote.directed by Remo D'Souza also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.