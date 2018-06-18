Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Yes, Salman Khan's Film Has Scored A Century, No Surprise

Highlights
- Race 3 made the most on Sunday - Rs 39.16 crore
- It has earned over Rs 106 crore
- Race 3 ranks #2 on top 5 opening weekend list
Meanwhile, on top five opening weekend list of 2018, Race 3 ranks #2. Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" headlines the list while Baaghi 2, Raid and PadMan are also there.
And #Race3 scores a CENTURY... Crosses cr... Fourth Salman starrer to collect 100 cr mark in *3 days* [#BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai]... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr. Total: 106.47 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018
Opening Weekend biz...
1. #Padmavaat 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
2. #Race3 106.47 cr
3. #Baaghi2 73.10 cr
4. #Raid 41.01 cr
5. #PadMan 40.05 cr
India biz.
Taran Adarsh also gave a box office break-up of Salman's film from Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Race 3 and provided their earnings in three days.
Salman versus Salman - first 3 days...#BajrangiBhaijaan 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]#Sultan 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri]#Tubelight 64.77 cr [Fri-Sun]#TigerZindaHai 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun]#Race3 106.47 cr [Fri-Sun]— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018
India biz.
And, here's the list of how much Salman's Eid releases have earned.
Salman and #Eid - Opening Weekend biz...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018
2010: #Dabangg 48.50 cr
[Fri-Sun]
2011: #Bodyguard 88.75 cr
[Wed-Sun]
2012: #EkThaTiger 100.16 cr
[Wed-Sun]
2014: #Kick 83.83 cr
[Fri-Sun]
India biz.
Contd...
Salman and #Eid - Opening Weekend biz...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018
2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan 102.60 cr
[Fri-Sun]
2016: #Sultan 180.36 cr
[Wed-Sun]
2017: #Tubelight 64.77 cr
[Fri-Sun]
2018: #Race3 106.47 cr
[Fri-Sun]
India biz.
Mr Adarsh also posted about Race 3's crucial Monday test.
The real test begins today [Mon]... Now that the euphoria surrounding #Race3 has settled down, the word of mouth will come into play on weekdays... What will be its lifetime biz? 200 cr? 250 cr? 300 cr? Or will it cruise past 300 cr? Only time will tell.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018
Unlike #TigerZindaHai, which enjoyed an uninterrupted run for few weeks, #Race3 has one more week to score... Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited #Sanju - which is high on hype - hits the screens on 29 June 2018... Obviously, the screens, shows and footfalls are bound to get divided.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018
Race 3 directed by Remo D'Souza also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.