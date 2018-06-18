Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Yes, Salman Khan's Film Has Scored A Century, No Surprise

Race 3 Box Office Collection: It is Salman Khan's fourth film to earn Rs 100 crore in three days

Updated: June 18, 2018 12:45 IST
Salman Khan in Race 3 (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Race 3 made the most on Sunday - Rs 39.16 crore
  2. It has earned over Rs 106 crore
  3. Race 3 ranks #2 on top 5 opening weekend list
In just three day, Salman Khan's Race 3 has scored a century at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. Also, Race 3 is Salman's fourth film to earn Rs 100 crore in three days, after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Race 3 made the most on Sunday - Rs 39.16 crore. On Friday (opening day), the film scored over Rs 29 crore and the next day, it made Rs 38.14 crore. "And Race 3 scores a century. Crosses Rs 100 crore. Fourth Salman-starrer to collect Rs 100 crore-mark in 3 days. (Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai). Friday 29.17 crore, Saturday 38.14 crore, Sunday 39.16 crore. Total: Rs 106.47 crore," Mr Adarsh tweeted.
  Meanwhile, on top five opening weekend list of 2018, Race 3 ranks #2. Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" headlines the list while Baaghi 2, Raid and PadMan are also there.
 

Taran Adarsh also gave a box office break-up of Salman's film from Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Race 3 and provided their earnings in three days.
 

And, here's the list of how much Salman's Eid releases have earned.
 
 

Mr Adarsh also posted about Race 3's crucial Monday test.
 
 

The much-anticipated Race 3 opened to mixed reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave it 1.5 stars out of 5. "The formula - a bunch of super-rich blokes and bling-bedecked broads gypping each other in a game involving power, pelf and perfidy - has worn awfully thin. No amount of surface gloss and 'explosive' action can lend a fresh veneer to the rickety vehicle that Race 3 is," he wrote.

Race 3 directed by Remo D'Souza also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.
 

Trending

Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 3Salman Khan Race 3race 3

