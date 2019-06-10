Bharat Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film At 150 Crore, 'Needs To Score' On Weekdays

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan in a film still. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights After a glorious start, it needs to score on weekdays, say trade pundits India's world cup match against Australia affected the film's collection Bharat is Salman Khan's highest opening film till date

Salman Khan's latest film Bharat, which crossed the Rs 150 crore mark over the weekend now needs good numbers on the weekdays to grow, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film performed maintained over Rs 20 crore collection from Friday to Sunday and its box office run was affected significantly by the India's match against Australia in the ongoing ICC cricket world cup on Sunday. "Bharat's India business total is Rs 150.10 crore (as of Sunday). After a glorious start, Bharat needs to score on weekdays. Monday to Thursday business will give an idea of lifetime business. (It) will emerge second highest grosser of 2019 today (on day 6)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

He added: "Bharat had a solid extended opening weekend (the film released on Wednesday). (After) thunderous day 1 and day 2 (Eid festivities), it maintained consistency from day 3 to day 5 (Rs 20 crore plus on all days). Two crucial cricket matches made a significant dent in business."

Here's Bharat's box office progress report:

#Bharat Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr. Total: 150.10 cr. India biz... After a glorious start, #Bharat needs to score on weekdays... Mon-Thu biz will give an idea of lifetime biz... Will emerge second highest grosser of 2019 today [Day 6]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2019

#Bharat had a solid *extended* opening weekend... Thunderous Day 1 and 2 [#Eid festivities]... Maintained consistency from Day 3 to 5 [ 20 cr+ on all days]... Two crucial cricket matches #CWC19 - on Wed [#INDvSA] and Sun [#INDvAUS] - made a significant dent in biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2019

Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, turned out to be Salman Khan's highest opening film ever beating Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 40 crore). The film collected a little over Rs 42 crore on the first day.

Bharat is based on Korean war drama Ode To My Father. Bharat presents the journey of the titular character played by Salman Khan from the partition to India to the year 2010. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Sonali Kulkarni.

Bharat is co-produced by Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.