Bharat Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Soars Past 100 Crore

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's new film Bharat scored box office century with its Saturday collections, pushing the total to an impressive sum of Rs 122 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Footfall improved for Bharat as it entered the weekend and the movie is being favourited by family audiences, said Mr Adarsh, who also provided a day-wise break-up of Bharat: "Bharat rocks the BO... Biz jumps on Day 4... Multiplexes join the party, single screens rock-steady... Will continue its winning streak today [Sun]... Being patronised by family audience... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr. Total: Rs 122.20 cr. India biz."

#Bharat rocks the BO... Biz jumps on Day 4... Multiplexes join the party, single screens rock-steady... Will continue its winning streak today [Sun]... Being patronised by family audience... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr. Total: Rs 122.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2019

With its Rs 122 crore, Bharat has helped Salman Khan's list of Rs 100 crore plus movies swell up by one more. The list now reads 14 films with nine films over Rs 100 crore, two films over Rs 200 crore and three in the Rs 300 crore club. Mr Adarsh, who predicted that Bharat will easily slither past Rs 100 crore on Saturday, had shared this earlier:

Meanwhile, Bharat has set multiple records for Salman Khan already. With its Eid release, Bharat ensured it is Salman's biggest Eid opening ever with Rs 42 crore on Day-1. Not just that, Bharat also actually turned out to be Salman Khan's highest opening film ever.

The 53-year-old superstar, whose Eid releases are a ritualistic affair, thanked his fans and cine-goers for the success of Bharat in a tweet.

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind#Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan reunites with Katrina Kaif in Bharat, which features him in several look changes as the storyline is spread out over six decades.