Bhai Dooj 2020: What Preity Zinta Said About Growing Up With Brothers

Actress Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, celebrated Bhai Dooj with an adorable Instagram post. Preity zeroed in on a heart-warming photo of herself sandwiched between her brothers Manish and Deepankar Zinta. The 45-year-old actress shared it with a special message about growing up with two brothers. To sum it up in one word, she wrote: "grateful". Giving a shout out to all brothers and sisters for watch each other's backs, Preity wrote: "Happy Bhai Dhooj to all the Bhais and Behens out there. I'm so grateful I grew up with brothers because there was never a dull moment growing up. Three is better than two," Preity Zinta captioned her post.

Earlier this year, Preity Zinta shared a glimpse of Manish Zinta's birthday celebrations on Instagram and wrote what made it special this year. "Happy Birthday and cheers to my darling Manish. I'm so happy mom got to spend your birthday with you after 15 years. How time flies. I still remember bullying you as a kid and eating your ice cream when you looked away. Now it's your turn to torture me in more ways than I can imagine. Love you to the moon and back. Keep smiling and shining always," wrote Preity.

Preity Zinta's elder brother Deepankar Zinta had also received a birthday greeting from the actress. "Happy Birthday to my very own super hero. Love you to the moon and back. I wish every girl has a big brother like you cuz you are awesome," Preity had written.

Preity Zinta, who got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016, moved to Los Angeles around that time but keeps visiting India every now and then. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.