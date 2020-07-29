A Special Celebration For Preity Zinta And Family, For The First Time In 15 Years

Preity Zinta shared this family photo (courtesy realpz)

Actress Preity Zinta Instagrammed a happy family photo from her brother Manish Zinta's birthday celebrations in Los Angeles and wrote what made her brother's birthday this year super special! "Happy Birthday and cheers to my darling Manish. I'm so happy mom got to spend your birthday with you after 15 years!" read an excerpt from Preity's caption. Preity lives in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough. Preity Zinta's mother has been with the couple since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. But what's a birthday wish without some throwback memories. So, Preity added this too to her birthday greeting for her brother: "How time flies. I still remember bullying you as a kid and eating your ice cream when you looked away. Now it's your turn to torture me in more ways than I can imagine. Love you to the moon and back. Keep smiling and shining always."

In the photo posted, Preity and Gene can be seen celebrating her brother's birthday:

Earlier this month, Preity Zinta's elder brother Deepankar Zinta also received a birthday greeting from the actress. "Happy Birthday to my very own super hero. Love you to the moon and back. I wish every girl has a big brother like you cuz you are awesome," Preity had written.

Preity Zinta often posts photos with her mother along with anecdotes from her quarantine diaries. Here are just a few:

Preity Zinta, who got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016, moved to Los Angeles around that time but keeps visiting India every now and then. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.