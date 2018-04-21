Beyond The Clouds Box Office Collection Day 1: How Much Ishaan Khatter's Film Made

Ishaan Khatter has made his acting debut - Majid Majidi directed Beyond The Clouds released on Friday and garnered an opening collection of Rs 25 crores, reports Box Office India. Beyond The Clouds is not an a typical entertainer and deals with a rather unconventional theme and hence, caters to a niche audience, which has been reflected in the film's box office collection, states the report. "Beyond The Clouds was a very niche film and grossed only 25 lakhs nett on day one," wrote Box Office India. Beyond The Clouds also stars south actress Malavika Mohanan as Tara while the role of her brother Amir is played by Ishaan.
- Beyond The Clouds has made Rs 25 lakhs
- Ishaan Khatter received a huge shot out from Bollywood
- This is Ishaan's first film in a full fledged role
Ishaan Khatter received a huge shout out from Bollywood for his performance in Beyond The Clouds. Played by Ishaan and Malavika, orphans Amir and Tara grew up in the slum of Mumbai but an unprecedented incident changed the course of their lives. Tara is put behind bars while Amir struggles to loan money for her bail. Meanwhile, Amir gets a new family.
Ishaan's actor brother Shahid Kapoor cheered for him saying: ""Acting toh khoon mein hai. Ise dekho. When did he grow up so much!" In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "The film tells the story of a boy and his elder sister battling daunting odds. It is left to two acting tyros - Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan - to do the heavy lifting."
Meanwhile, Abhay Deol's Nanu Ki Jaanu also released on Friday. Box Office India reported that the film has scored a box office collection of Rs 70-75 lakhs.