Beyond The Clouds Box Office Collection Day 1: How Much Ishaan Khatter's Film Made

Ishaan Khatter has made his acting debut - Majid Majidi directed Beyond The Clouds released on Friday and garnered an opening collection of Rs 25 crores, reports Box Office India is not an a typical entertainer and deals with a rather unconventional theme and hence, caters to a niche audience, which has been reflected in the film's box office collection, states the report. "Beyond The Clouds was a very niche film and grossed only 25 lakhs nett on day one," wrote Box Office India also stars south actress Malavika Mohanan as Tara while the role of her brother Amir is played by Ishaan.Ishaan Khatter received a huge shout out from Bollywood for his performance in. Played by Ishaan and Malavika, orphans Amir and Tara grew up in the slum of Mumbai but an unprecedented incident changed the course of their lives. Tara is put behind bars while Amir struggles to loan money for her bail. Meanwhile, Amir gets a new family. After the trailer released, Ishaan's actor brother Shahid Kapoor cheered for him saying: "!" In his review for NDTV , Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "The film tells the story of a boy and his elder sister battling daunting odds. It is left to two acting tyros - Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan - to do the heavy lifting."Meanwhile, Abhay Deol'salso released on Friday. Box Office India reported that the film has scored a box office collection of Rs 70-75 lakhs.