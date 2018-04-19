Janhvi And Boney Kapoor Are Ishaan Khatter's Special Guests At Beyond The Clouds Screening Janhvi and her dad Boney Kapoor watched Ishaan Khatter's Beyond The Clouds at a special screening in Mumbai

Janhvi and her dad Boney Kapoor watched Ishaan Khatter's first film Beyond The Clouds at a special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.is directed by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi and tracks the story of two siblings Tara, played by Malavika Mohanan and Amir, played by Ishaan. Janhvi and Ishaan are co-stars of upcoming film Dhadak and appear to be good friends. Apart from shoots, the duo are often photographed together at cafes and at theatres. Ishaan's parents Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar also came to watch their son's film. Other guests at the screening were R Balki and Gauri Shinde,director Shashank Khaitan, Satish Kaushik, Ramesh Sippy and Kiran Juneja.Take a look at the pictures here.Janhvi was dressed beautifully in a white Indian outfit.Ishaan also got a warm hug from Boney Kapoor.Ishaan took off time to get clicked with his parents.Malavika and Ishaan posed with a guest.The trailer ofwas released a few weeks ago and Ishaan's brother Shahid Kapoor posted this.has been premiered in several film festivals releases this Friday.Meanwhile, Ishaan and Janhvi (daughter of late actress Sridevi) wrapped up the shooting ofearlier this week. The film went on floors last year and is being produced by Karan Johar.is a remake of Marathi blockbuster. "The basic premise (ofand) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another set up. It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story," Shashank Khaitan told news agency PTI.is scheduled to hit screens on July 20.