Between Sunflowers And Roses, Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Found A Way To Flirt On Instagram

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul frequently trend for their Instagram exchanges. The reason we brought this up today is because the rumoured couple did something similar on Wednesday. Athiya shared a picture of herself on her Instagram profile on Wednesday afternoon, in which she can be seen posing with a bunch of sunflowers. "Flowers make me happy," she simply wrote. Athiya's rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul was quick to respond to her post. In the comments section of her post, he dropped a red rose emoji. Athiya and KL Rahul rarely make appearances on each other's Instagram photos but whenever they do, they trend for it big time.

Rumours of Athiya and KL Rahul's alleged relationship surfaced last year, after the cricketer posted an adorable birthday wish for her on social media. Earlier this year, the cricketer posted a picture of himself along with Athiya, which went insanely viral. On Athiya's birthday this year, the cricketer posted a birthday wish for the actress and wrote: "Happy birthday mad child."

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty said, "I love Ahan's girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana (Suniel Shetty's wife) doesn't have a problem with that and they are happy."

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Mana and Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, which was a box office debacle. She also featured in Mubarakan and was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.