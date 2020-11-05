Pics From Athiya Shetty's Birthday Celebrations Are Sugar, Spice And Everything Nice

Athiya Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: athiyashetty )

Athiya Shetty celebrated her 28th birthday on Thursday. The actress, who is the daughter of Suniel Shetty, treated her fans to amazing pictures from her birthday party on Thursday evening. Cricketer KL Rahul, who is rumoured to be dating the actress, also made our day by sharing an ROFL picture of Athiya from her birthday celebrations. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a white dress with black polka dots on it. In some photos, she can be seen posing with her birthday cake while in another, she can be seen dancing. In the photo that KL Rahul shared, Athiya can be seen making a goofy face while posing for the camera. "I think she is happy," he wrote.

Check out the pictures from actress Athiya Shetty's birthday celebrations, sharing which she wrote: "Counting all my blessings and so grateful for the love, thank you so much, my hearts full!"

Screenshot of KL Rahul's Instagram story.

Earlier on Thursday, KL Rahul posted an adorable birthday wish for Athiya Shetty. "Happy birthday, mad child," he wrote while sharing a picture of himself holding the actress. Take a look:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are reportedly dating since last year. They often occupy spots on trends' lists for their adorable Instagram exchange.

In terms of work, Athiya Shetty made her acting debut with Nikhil Advani's Hero, in which she co-starred with Sooraj Pancholi. The film was produced by Salman Khan. She later starred in Anees Bazmee's romantic comedy Mubarakan. The film also featured Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz. Athiya Shetty's last film remains Debamitra Biswal's comedy drama Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress has not announced her next project yet.