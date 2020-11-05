Suniel Shetty's Birthday Wish For Daughter Athiya Is Gold. See His Post

Suniel Shetty with Athiya. (courtesy suniel.shetty)

Athiya Shetty turned a year older on Thursday and on her special day a super cute birthday greeting arrived from her father and Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty. The actor shared a perfect greyscale photograph on his daughter's 28th birthday on his Instagram profile. In his caption, the actor lovingly referred to Athiya as Tia (her nickname) and wrote: "TIA .... Where my life begins and love never ends. Happy birthday, my baby. I thank life every day for giving me the gift of you." Suniel Shetty's friends also wished the actress on her birthday. "Happy birthday my dear," wrote Sanjay Kapoor. "Happy birthday Athiya... Have a super year ahead," added Sonu Sood.

We would love to see Athiya's reaction to her dad's post. Meanwhile, take a look at Suniel Shetty's post:

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Mana and Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, which was a box office debacle. She also featured in Mubarakan and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Athiya Shetty frequently features in headlines for her rumoured relationship with cricketer KL Rahul. They frequently share posts for each other on their social media profiles. Rumours of Athiya and KL Rahul's alleged relationship surfaced last year, after the cricketer posted an adorable birthday wish for her on social media.

In terms of work, Suniel Shetty was last seen in Darbar, which released earlier this year. The film starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. The actor will next be seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Mosagallu, Mosagallu and Mumbai Saga.