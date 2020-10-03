Suniel Shetty's Caption For Childhood Pic Of Son Ahan Is Dad Goals

Suniel Shetty shared this throwback (courtesy suniel.shetty)

Suniel Shetty took a trip down memory lane, as he does often, chose to share yet another throwback memory on Instagram. This time, Suniel Shetty shared a blast from the past featuring his son Ahan Shetty, who is just a little boy in the photo. In the throwback memory, a pint-sized Ahan can be seen playing with dad Suniel Shetty in the photo - both colour coordinated in white. Suniel Shetty's caption for the photo is true blue dad goals. "Me and mine," he wrote and Ahan dropped the red heart emoji on the post. Suniel Shetty's daughter, actress Athiya, showered the two with kisses in the comments section.

On Daughter's Day, Suniel Shetty dedicated this post to Athiya, writing: "The honour of being a father to a daughter is one of the greatest experiences a man can have ... if only every daughter could see herself thru her father's eyes."

Earlier, Suniel Shetty had described Ahan as a "Chip off the old block." This photo will explain his caption better.

Suniel Shetty had cracked the Internet up with this "Sadhu aur Saitaan" photo of pint-sized versions of Athiya and Ahan.

Ahan Shetty is all set for his Bollywood debut with a remake of 2018 Telugu blockbuster RX 100, which he began filming a year ago. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film also stars actress Tara Sutaria. Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 movie Hero. She has also featured in films such as Mubarakan, Nawabzaade and Motichoor Chaknachoor.