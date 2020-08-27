'A Chip Off The Old Block': Suniel Shetty Captions Fan Club Pic Of Son Ahan

Suniel Shetty and Ahan in a fan-club pic (courtesy suniel.shetty)

Actor Suniel Shetty found the perfect post for the Throwback Thursday mood and he had to share it with his Instafam - it also features his son Ahan Shetty, after all. Suniel Shetty chanced upon a collage of a throwback photo of himself and his son Ahan on a fan-page, and zeroed it in for some Thursday Throwback celebrations. Suniel Shetty's caption for the photo clearly steals the show. Referring to his son's resemblance with his younger self, Suniel Shetty described Ahan in these words: "Chip off the old block", an expression used to denote close resemblance with parents. Suniel Shetty also added a few exclamations to his post and one look at the fan club photo will tell you why.

Here's what Suniel Shetty posted.

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty are also parents to daughter Athiya Shetty, who is an actress. Athiya and Ahan often feature in priceless throwbacks on Suniel Shetty's Instagram. This "Sadhu aur Saitaan" photo of pint-sized versions of Athiya and Ahan trended a great deal earlier this year.

Practising social distancing by staying at home during the lockdown, Suniel Shetty wanted to "shrink the kids" and hence shared this blast from the past:

Ahan Shetty is all set for his Bollywood debut with a remake of 2018 Telugu blockbuster RX 100, which he began filming a year ago. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film also stars actress Tara Sutaria. Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 movie Hero. She has also featured in films such as Mubarakan, Nawabzaade and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

