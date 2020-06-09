'Beta, Welcome Home': On Sonam Kapoor's Birthday, Mom Sunita's Wish Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Sunita Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Happy birthday, my darling beta," wrote Sunita Kapoor

"Love you so much," she added

"May you always keep your face to the sunshine," she wrote for Sonam

Sonam Kapoor, who was living in Delhi during the lockdown, celebrated her 35th birthday with her husband Anand Ahuja and her family, including parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor and sister Rhea, in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actress' family and friends have been showering her with love on social media since Tuesday morning. The latest and the most special greeting arrived from Sunita Kapoor, who combined her birthday post with her homecoming post for her "darling" daughter. Sunita Kapoor shared an album comprising a throwback and two recent pictures of Sonam and wrote: "Happy birthday, my darling beta... My firstborn... loving... caring... kind... bit crazy. Love you so much."

"May you always keep your face to the sunshine... May you always be blessed with all that your heart desires. And beta, welcome home," she added in her post.

Sonam Kapoor, who travelled to Mumbai from Delhi earlier this week to spend her special day with her family, reacted to her mom's post within minutes and commented: "Love you, mama. You're the best mom in the world."

See Sunita Kapoor's post for Sonam here:

And here's what Sonam Kapoor commented on her mom's post:

Screenshot of Sonam's comment on mom Sunita's post.

Anil Kapoor also made the day special for Sonam by sharing a sweet birthday note for her. He wrote: "To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to Anand Ahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous-hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) and now a bona-fide master chef! Happy birthday, Sonam!" and added: "I'm so happy that you're here with all of us today!"

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor got married in 1984. The couple welcomed Sonam in 1985, Rhea in 1987 and son Harshvardhan in 1990.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor. She has not announced her next project yet.