Bengali Actress Aparajita Adhya Tests Positive For COVID-19

Aparajita Adhya shared this photo. (Image courtesy: adhyaaparajita)

Highlights Aparajita Adhya is in home isolation currently

Her condition is stable

Aparajita Adhya has worked in several Bengali films

Bengali film and television actress Aparajita Adhya has tested positive for COVID-19, a health department official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI. Some of the actress' family members have also contracted the virus, the official added. Aparajita Adhya and her family members are currently in home isolation. The actress was not keeping well for the last few days, said the official, reported PTI. "Aparajita Adhya and the members of her family who have contracted the virus are stable. They are in home isolation now," the official said, reported PTI. It has been reported that Aparajita was shooting Bengali cookery show Rannabanna before she contracted the virus. She has reportedly cancelled her shooting schedule till November first week.

Aparajita Adhya has worked in several Bengali films. Some of them are Ke Tumi Nandini, Mukherjee Dar Bou, Haami, Oskar, Projapoti Biskut, Samantaral, Praktan, Bela Seshe, Goynar Baksho and Madly Bangalee.

She has also featured in a number of television shows like Gaaner Oparey, Adwitiya, Kanakanjali, Maa....Tomay Chara Ghum Ashena, Jol Nupur, Chokher Tara Tui, Sanyashi Raja and Rannaghor.

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is also being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Kolkata. He tested positive for the virus on October 5. The 85-year-old actor is currently on ventilator support and underwent two or three episodes of dialysis to tackle his renal function on Wednesday.

Several other prominent stars like Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Genelia D'Souza and Prithviraj Sukumaran had also tested positive for the virus.