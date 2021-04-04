Late Actor Soumitra Chatterjee's Wife Deepa Chatterjee Dies At 83

A throwback of Soumitra Chatterjee and Deepa Chatterjee (courtesy Facebook)

Late acting legend Soumitra Chatterjee's wife Deepa Chatterjee died at a Kolkata hospital in the early hours of Sunday. She was 83. In last year November, Soumitra Chatterjee died at the age of 85 after battling for life for weeks at a Kolkata hospital. Soumitra Chatterjee and Deepa Chatterjee are survived by their daughter Paulami Bose and son Sougata Chatterjee. In a statement, Paulami Bose revealed that her mother Deepa Chatterjee was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata's Beleghata because of deteriorating health - she died last night due to kidney failure: "Maa breathed her last around 2:55 am. She died of kidney failure," news agency PTI quoted her as saying. Deepa Chatterjee had reportedly been battling diabetes for the past 45 years.

Speaking to Calcutta Times, Paulami Bose said her mother lost the zeal to live after the death of Soumitra Chatterjee in November last year. In a heart-wrenching statement, Paulami Bose told CT: "After Bapi (dad Soumitra Chatterjee) left us in November, maa lost the will to live. She kept on telling us, 'Please let me go now'."

As an actress, Deepa Chatterjee featured in just a few movies - she worked with iconic Bengali stars Uttam Kumar and Supriya Choudhury in 1970 movie Bilambita Lay. She also starred in films such as Durga (2001). Deepa Chatterjee also appeared in Catherine Berge's documentary on Soumitra Chatterjee's career titled Gaach (1998).

Soumitra Chatterjee died on November 15, weeks after he recovered from COVID-19. The actor's funeral was held with gun salute and was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well as several cinema personalities from the Bengali film industry.

