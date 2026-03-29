Bengali Actor Rahul Banerjee Swept Away By Waves In Digha, Dies

Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on Sunday (March 29) following an accidental drowning at Talsari in Digha, near the Odisha-West Bengal border. He was 43.

The actor had travelled for the shooting of a Bengali serial.

Filming for a television series titled Bhole Baba Par Karega had been underway since Sunday morning.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred after pack‑up in the afternoon. Reports suggest that Banerjee entered the deep-sea waters alone after the shoot concluded. Shortly afterwards, he went missing, prompting panic among members of the production unit, who witnessed the mishap unfold.

Technicians and crew members present at the location managed to pull him out of the water. Initial reports indicate that the cause of death was drowning. He was immediately placed in a vehicle and rushed to Digha Sub‑divisional Hospital, located about 10-12 kilometres from Talsari Beach. However, at 6:10 PM, doctors declared him dead.

He is survived by his son and his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar.

Speaking about the incident, his co-actor Diganta Bagchi told PTI, "After today's shoot, he went alone to the water but somehow got entangled in something under the water... The exact circumstances are not clear. Suddenly, people, including crew members, were shouting that Rahul was drowning and we pulled him out of the water. We rushed him to Digha hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the actor's sudden demise. "I am shocked, deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer among us. I am unable to comprehend what exactly happened. He was one of my favourite actors and a person I truly admired. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers," she said.

"Rahul's sudden passing is an irreparable loss to the Bengali entertainment industry," she added.

Banerjee was a familiar face in Bengali cinema and television. He rose to prominence with the 2008 film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar and went on to feature in films such as Tumi Asbe Bole (2014), Zulfiqar (2016), Byomkesh Gotro (2018), Biday Byomkesh (2018), and The Academy of Fine Arts (2025). On television, he appeared in popular serials including Hargouri Pice Hotel and Mohonna.

Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, who directed Banerjee in his breakthrough film, told PTI, "After I received phone calls about his death, I wished it was not true. But, later it was confirmed. I am in a state of shock." He described the actor as spontaneous, with immense potential.

Actor-director Anjan Dutta also expressed his grief, stating that he had known Banerjee for many years but was too shocked to speak in detail about the incident.