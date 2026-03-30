Actor Rahul Banerjee's Autopsy Reveals Lungs Swelled To Double Their Size

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on March 29 after an accidental drowning at Talsari beach in Digha, located near the Odisha-West Bengal border.

He died while undergoing treatment at Digha Hospital. An unnatural death case was also registered.

On Monday, a post-mortem examination was conducted at Tamluk Hospital.

The preliminary findings have shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death. According to initial reports, Rahul died as a result of drowning after remaining submerged in the water for a prolonged period.

The autopsy revealed that a large amount of sand and water had accumulated in his lungs, causing them to swell to nearly double their normal size.

It has also been reported that sand and saline water entered his oesophagus. However, it is still unclear whether alcohol was present in his system at the time of the incident. Officials have stated that a viscera examination will be carried out to determine further details.

Following the completion of the post-mortem, the actor's body was transported from Tamluk to his residence in Bijoygarh, South Kolkata, on Monday afternoon. Family members, friends, and well-wishers have gathered to pay their final respects.

Rahul's last rites are set to be performed at the Keoratala Crematorium.

Wife Shares First Statement

Priyanka Sarkar took to her Instagram handle to share an official statement after Rahul's death. She wrote, "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy."

"There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time," she added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the actor's sudden demise. "I am shocked, deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer among us. I am unable to comprehend what exactly happened. He was one of my favourite actors and a person I truly admired. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers," she said.

"Rahul's sudden passing is an irreparable loss to the Bengali entertainment industry," she added.

Rahul was a familiar face in Bengali cinema and television. He rose to prominence with the 2008 film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar and went on to feature in films such as Tumi Asbe Bole (2014), Zulfiqar (2016), Byomkesh Gotro (2018), Biday Byomkesh (2018), and The Academy of Fine Arts (2025).

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