Bengali Actor Rahul Banerjee Dies By Drowning, Police Say No Permission Taken For Shooting

Hours after popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's sudden death by drowning at Talsari sea beach—near the Odisha-West Bengal border—during the shoot of the Bengali daily soap Bhole Baba Par Karega on March 29, Talsari Marine Police confirmed that no police permission had been taken for the shoot, nor had the police been informed about it.

The shoot had been underway since March 27 at the beach.

Speaking to NDTV, Sharaban Kumar Moharana, Talsari Marine Police Station IIC, said, "Before the shoot, no police permission was taken, nor was the police station informed about the shooting."

According to police, the shoot at Talsari sea beach had been ongoing since March 27. They also confirmed that no safety protocols were followed during shoot.

While the chain of events leading to the actor's death remains unclear amid different versions on social media, police stated that Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died while undergoing treatment at Digha Hospital.

"He died while undergoing treatment at Digha Hospital. An unnatural death case has been registered, and an autopsy will now be conducted there," Talsari Marine Police told NDTV.

Initial reports from yesterday indicated that the actor was rushed to Digha Sub-Divisional Hospital, about 10-12 km from Talsari Beach after he was pulled out of the water. He was declared dead on arrival around 6:10 pm by doctors.

Wife Shares First Statement

Actor Priyanka Sarkar visited Rahul's mother late last night at their South Kolkata home. She shared a statement on Instagram, requesting privacy and space amid the distress and profound grief.

She wrote: "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Statement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the actor's sudden death.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer among us. I am unable to comprehend what exactly happened. He was one of my favourite actors and a person I truly admired. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers," she said.

"Rahul's sudden passing is an irreparable loss to the Bengali entertainment industry," she added.

Banerjee was a familiar face in Bengali cinema and television. He made a blockbuster debut with the 2008 film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, paired opposite his real-life wife, Priyanka Sarkar. He later featured mostly in supporting roles in films such as Zulfiqar (2016), Byomkesh Gotro (2018), Biday Byomkesh (2018), and The Academy of Fine Arts (2025).

He had an illustrious television career with hits like Tumi Asbe Bole, Laalkuthi, and Desher Maati, among others. He was last seen in the Hoichoi series Thakurmar Jhuli.

(With Inputs From Debkumar)