Swastika Mukherjee Trashes Sourav Ganguly Over 'Condescending' Remark On Rahul Banerjee's Death

Actor Swastika Mukherjee has reacted strongly to former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's remark on the death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who reportedly drowned during a shoot.

What's Happening

Addressing the issue in a conversation with Sharmila Maiti on her channel, Swastika questioned the intent and tone of Sourav Ganguly's statement, which had sparked criticism online.

She said, "As a public figure, he should be aware of what words are coming out of his mouth. I do not understand cricket or football. Now, if I tell you (the host), 'Why are you bothering about a YouTube channel for a few likes? This comment in itself has a condescending tone."

She added, "You are doing your job well, and this is your income. It might not be mine. I might be a huge someone. But if I say today, why are you doing this YouTube interview? Do something else... then I immediately make your work feel less."

'Public Figures Must Choose Words Carefully'

Swastika further elaborated on why such comments can come across as dismissive, especially when directed at professionals carrying out their work.

She emphasised that not everyone is familiar with the demands of every profession and that public figures must be mindful of their words.

She shared, "Not everyone can be knowledgeable of every single thing. Now he is indispensable and without him the project might not go ahead. But if Rahul does not go in the water body, then someone else will replace him and go. Whoever is a public figure of his stature should also, understand what he is speaking. He does a non-fiction show as Sourav Ganguly, on the AC floor. So, he is not supposed to know how the shooting is done. He is provided with everything he needs because he is Sourav Ganguly. But another Rahul Ganguly might not be getting all the amenities."

What Sourav Ganguly Had Said

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly had expressed grief over Rahul Banerjee's death, calling it a tragic incident. However, a part of his statement drew criticism, where he said, "I don't know why he went into the water even though it was for shooting."

The remark led to backlash from several quarters, with many questioning the sensitivity of the comment given the circumstances of the actor's death during a professional assignment.

Rahul Banerjee's Death

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on March 29 after an accidental drowning at Talsari beach in Digha, located near the Odisha-West Bengal border.

He died while undergoing treatment at Digha Hospital. An unnatural death case was also registered.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at Tamluk Hospital. The preliminary findings have shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to initial reports, Rahul died as a result of drowning after remaining submerged in the water for a prolonged period. The autopsy revealed that a large amount of sand and water had accumulated in his lungs, causing them to swell to nearly double their normal size.

It has also been reported that sand and saline water entered his oesophagus. However, it is still unclear whether alcohol was present in his system at the time of the incident.

Officials have stated that a viscera examination will be carried out to determine further details.

Also Read: Actor Rahul Banerjee's Autopsy Reveals Lungs Swelled To Double Their Size