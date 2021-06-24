Behind-The-Scenes Of Sunny Leone's Shoot For Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar

Sunny Leone with Dabboo Ratnani. (courtesy dabbooratnani)

Highlights Dabboo Ratnani shared Sunny's shot a few weeks ago

Sunny's shot from the calendar went viral

He shared a few BTS pictures from the shoot

Remember Sunny Leone's shoot with a hat for Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar that went viral? The photographer shared BTS pictures from the same shoot on his Instagram profile on Thursday and it occupied a spot on the list of trends in no time. In the photograph, Dabboo can be seen posing with his muse Sunny. Another picture features Sunny posing with the photographer and his wife Manisha Ratnani. The trio can be seen happily posing with the giant hat that doubled up as Sunny Leone's outfit for the annual calendar shoot. Posting the pictures, Dabboo Ratnani wrote: "BTS with Dabboo and sweet Sunny." In no time, fans dropped heat emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Dabboo Ratnani's post here:

Sharing Sunny Leone's shot from the annual calendar, Dabboo Ratnani wrote: "Sunshine is great for the soul but make sure to wear a big hat! Scorching hot and stunning shot of Sunny Leone." The actress posted her picture with these words: "Summer is here! #dabbooratnanicalendar2021."

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Last year, Sunny Leone did her shoot with a large book.

Sunny Leone is currently seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha. The actress stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. The actress married Daniel Weber on January 20, 2011. The couple adopted their daughter Nisha from an orphanage in Maharashtra. They also welcomed Noah and Asher into their lives in 2018. They were born via surrogacy.