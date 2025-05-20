Before <i>Hera Pheri 3</i>, Paresh Rawal Had Already Walked Out Of These 2 Films

Paresh Rawal is making headlines – and not for the right reasons. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar has decided to sue his Hera Pheri 3 co-star Paresh Rawal for ₹25 crore in damages, allegedly for sabotaging the film's shoot.

This development comes just two days after Paresh Rawal confirmed his exit from the project via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

On May 18, Paresh Rawal clarified that his decision to step away from the film was not due to creative or financial disagreements.

Setting the record straight, he said, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."

It turns out Hera Pheri 3 is not the first film Paresh Rawal has walked out of. Here are some other projects the veteran actor exited midway:

1. Billu Barber

Back in 2009, Paresh Rawal was set to be a part of the Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan film Billu Barber. The actor committed to the project but later walked out midway through the shoot, according to a Hindustan Times report. That film was also directed by Priyadarshan, who is directing Hera Pheri 3.

Billu Barber's plot revolves around its titular character, Billu, a poor barber in a village. However, once the villagers realize that he is the childhood friend of superstar Sahir Khan, they shower him with gifts and favours to get introduced to Sahir. The film was a moderate success at the box office.

2. OMG 2

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar's 2012 film OMG! Oh My God had a successful run at the box office. The film's sequel came out in 2023. While it saw Akshay's return to the franchise, Paresh opted out of the project due to the script issues.

In a 2021 interview with Bollywood Bubble, Paresh Rawal opened up about his reason behind not being a part of OMG 2. The actor said, “I didn't like the script so didn't want to be a part of it. I don't like making a sequel just to encash on the first part like we did in the case of Hera Pheri.”

On the other hand, Bollywood Hungama reported that Paresh Rawal was not happy with his fee. A source told the portal, “Paresh was definitely the first choice for Oh My God! 2, in-fact the makers had even started a conversation with him. However, the actor believed that he deserved money over and above his market value as he was the lead actor in the first part and was a major reason for its success. However, the makers felt that paying more would take the budget haywire.”

Paresh Rawal will be next seen in Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar.