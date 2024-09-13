ICYDK, Amitabh Bachchan And Aruna Irani's <i>Bombay To Goa</i> Is Running In Theatres Again

You cannot call yourself a true Bollywood fan if you have not watched Bombay To Goa. This classic 1972 comedy-drama, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Aruna Irani in lead roles, was directed by S. Ramanathan. Now, the fun ride is back as the movie has been re-released in theatres today (September 13). To announce the re-release, the makers shared a special poster on Instagram, featuring the lead duo and comedian Mehmood. The caption of the post read, “It's time to hop on to the entertainment bus once again as #BombayToGoa re-releases in selected PVR INOX Pictures theatres.”

Bombay To Goa is a remake of the 1966 hit Tamil film Madras to Pondicherry. In addition to Big B, Aruna Irani and Mehmood, the film also featured Shatrughan Sinha, Mehmood, Anwar Ali, Nazir Hussain, Dulari, Manmohan, Manorama, Lalita Pawar, Mukri, Agha and Parveen Paul.

Bombay To Goa tells the story of Mala, a college student who dreams of becoming an actress. She is approached by two men (Shatrughan Sinha and Manmohan), who promise to help her achieve her ambitions. When Mala's parents find out, they forbid her from pursuing her dream and even plan her marriage. Chasing her dreams, Mala runs away from home, taking a large sum of cash with her. Soon after Shatrughan Sinha's character Mr Sharma kills his accomplice out of greed for money. Witnessing the murder, Mala flees and boards a bus travelling from Bombay to Goa. What happens next? To find out, you will need to catch the film in theatres.

Talking about the leading lady, Aruna Irani was last seen in Ghudchadi, alongside Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan last big screen appearance was in Nag Ashwin magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD. In the sci-fi mythological drama, Big B shared screen space with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

In addition to Bombay To Goa, films like Tumbbad, Veer Zaara, Padosan and Tujhe Meri Kasam have also been re-released today.