Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor's Love In The Time Of War

It's Bawaal day. The makers have finally dropped the trailer of the much-awaited Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film. Oh, and, it's a total Bawaal. The trailer gives us a glimpse of Varun and Janhvi's intense and romantic love story. It opens to Varun's Ajay Dixit who is an image-conscious person. He is riding a bullet in full swag. The background audio introduces us to Varun's character. “Lucknow ki pawan dharti par, jhut ke beej bo bo kar Ajju bhaiya ne apni image ki lehrati fasal khadi ki (In Lucknow, Ajju bhiaya has built his image based on lies).” Next, we get a glimpse of Janhvi's Nisha and how Ajay tries to impress her. All looks fine until they get married and jet off to Paris for a vacation. Their love story takes a horrifying turn when they visit “Adolf Hitler ke shehar.”

In one of her dialogues, Janhvi Kapoor says, “Hum sab bhi toh thode bahut (Adolf) Hitler jaise hi hai. Jo apne paas hai, usse kush nhi hai. Jo dusre ke paas hai, voh chahiye. Yeh junoon toh kabhi khtam hi nhi hota. World War toh khtam ho gayi (we all are somewhat like Adolf Hitler. We are not happy with what we have. We want what others have. This madness never gets over. World War is over.)” Varun Dhawan completes the dialogue by saying, “Lekin yeh andar ki war kab khtam hogi (But when will this internal war get over)”

The makers of the film held a special event in Dubai, to unveil the trailer. Bawaal, by Nitesh Tiwari, is scheduled for an OTT release on Prime Video on July 21.

Fans seem to be impressed with Bawaal. They lauded the lead pair - Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor - for their versatility. One of the fans said, “Varun Dhawan deserves appreciation for his script choices” with red heart and fire emojis. Another said, “Excited to watch this movie...Varun and Janhvi (are)going to kill it.”

Bawaal is set to premiere at the iconic Salle Gustave-Eiffel Theatre, in Paris. The Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor-starrer will become the first Indian film to be screened at the prestigious venue.

On July 7, the makers released the first song - Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte - from the film. While the song is composed, arranged and created by Mithoon, the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Sharing a loved-up still from the film with Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Tumhe kitna pyaar karte!!! #Bawaal. Monsoon love.”

Apart from Bawaal, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the Indian spinoff of Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, and Devara with Jr. NTR in the kitty.