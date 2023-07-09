Varun Dhawan's Rainy Day Bawaal Prompts This Response From Janhvi Kapoor

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of Bawaal. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. Now, the actor has shared a video much to the delight of his fans. In the clip, Varun is sitting inside a car and vibing to the recently released song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. The soulful track is sung by Mithoon and Arijit Singh. Along with the video, Varun wrote, "The rain and this song, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte, Ek dum Bawaal, Mumbai ki baarish [Mumbai Rains]." The response to Varun's rainy day post was overwhelming. Janhvi was among the first to drop a comment. She wrote, “My Reels is going to be better.” To this, Varun said, “Machao Bawaal dekhte hain [Bring it on].”

Now, take a look at the video here:

Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte was released by the makers on July 7. It is composed, created and arranged by Mithoon. The lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. At the time of presenting the song, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Tumhe kitna pyaar karte!!! #Bawaal. Monsoon love.” Janhvi Kapoor's father, producer Boney Kapoor said, “Melody makes the feel just right.”

You can listen to the song here:

Before this, the makers released the trailer of Bawaal. It gives us a glimpse of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's love language. From their eye contact to happy dance sequences, the teaser is all things cute. Oh, and, there is a twist too. Janhvi discovers something that shakes the foundation of their relationship. With a heavy heart, she confesses, "I took so long to understand our relationship that by the time I understood, it lost its significance." Bawaal promises a tale of love, introspection, and the fight to reclaim what was lost. Sharing the teaser on Instagram Varun wrote, "Love never comes easy, get ready for some Bawaal, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. #BawaalOnPrime, July 21."



Apart from Bawaal, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the Indian version of Citadel. The Raj & DK creation also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor as Mr and Mrs Mahi and Devara in the pipeline.

