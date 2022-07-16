Bawaal: New Pics Of Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor From 'In Between Takes'

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture with Varun Dhawan. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

While shooting for their forthcoming film Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have been sharing pictures and videos of all the fun they're having in-between shoots. Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal accompanied him to the shoot and has been spending quality with their friends too. On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor posted some candid shots with Varun Dhawan "in-between takes." Sitting on a bench, Janhvi is seen resting her head on Varun's shoulder. The string of images features the duo showing a myriad of expressions. In the caption, Janhvi wrote, "in between takes, comfy cosy but VD still posy" along with a hashtag of their film's name "Bawaal."

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's post below:

Earlier, in Amsterdam, Janhvi posted a picture with Varun, the two dressed in white crochet outfits. Her caption read: "Having a Bawaal time in Amsterdam...Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us?" and added the hashtags of director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

On Thursday, Varun posted a video with Janhvi in which she asked her: "Janhvi, you are very arty haan." The actress replies by calling herself "commercial" and begins doing the hook step of Varun's Naach Punjaban step. Varun's caption read: "Art vs commerce the never ending debate with Janhvi Kapoor We are sleep deprived shooting in Poland at 2 am bawaal also she is obsessed with Naach Punjabaan as you can see. She got a tennis elbow because she does the step so much."

Besides Bawaal, Janhvi Kapoor will star in Good Luck Jerry. She also has Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Varun, on the other hand, will later feature in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.