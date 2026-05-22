Actor Tricia Helfer Says Joining OnlyFans Is An Extension Of Her “Creative, Fun And Flirty Side”

Battlestar Galactica actor Tricia Helfer's latest step in her career has shocked many. The 52-year-old joined OnlyFans and shared the reason for her decision.



The actor told People that she was in the “do what I want phase of life". "I'm tired of being told what to do and how to do it. I'm looking at it as something to have fun with and something that I can be in control of," Helfer added.



The actor said that her OnlyFans page will have a combination of self-shot photos and videos, professional photography, as well as livestream Q&As.



Helfer said that she enjoys shocking people “a little bit”. "Would I shock my parents with the images? Probably. But they saw [me in] Playboy, and they appreciated why I had done it. My passion is my job as an actor, and I'm using this platform as an extension of my creative, fun and flirty side," she explained.



The Canadian actor also recalled her 2007 shoot for Playboy, calling her move to join OnlyFans an “extension and a modern day growth from those type of press outlets from the past."



Talking about the response to her move, Helfer said that the reaction has mostly been positive and most people have been “very supportive” of her decision.



"I've had a few people that are not involved with my page be concerned, and rightly so. I'm not saying there shouldn't be concern. But I tell them, 'Hey, this is what I'm doing. I'm in control of it. I don't have to post anything I don't want to post. I'm not being pushed into anything, and I can shut it down whenever I want if I decide to,'" she added.



Helfer revealed that a part of her earnings from OnlyFans will go to animal charities.



As for her other ventures, Helfer will feature in the fifth and final season of The Lincoln Lawyer. The Manuel Garcia Rulfo-starrer Netflix legal drama is inspired by Resurrection Walk, the seventh book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, as per Deadline.



Helfer will appear as a recurring character in the season alongside actors Nate Corddry, Amy Aquino, Angela Trimbur, Elpidia Carillo and Keir O'Donnell. Rulfo, Cobie Smulders, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson will reprise their roles as regulars in the show.