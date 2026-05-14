WWE Star Jordynne Grace Breaks Silence On Leaked Photos: “None Of That Stuff Is From My OnlyFans”

Jordynne Grace is shutting down rumours after explicit photos linked to her surfaced online. The WWE star broke her silence on X and clarified that the leaked material did not come from her OnlyFans account.

According to Grace, some of the images were stolen from a hacked personal account, while others were AI-generated deepfakes.

The controversy started after social media users began sharing explicit content tied to the wrestler's name. One fan commented that creators with premium subscription accounts eventually end up dealing with leaks.

Grace quickly pushed back on that claim. “None of that stuff is from my OF! Only ever bikini/lingerie there,” the wrestler wrote.





She then explained where the images allegedly came from. “Other stuff is AI and some from an old Snapchat account that was hacked and meant for my husband, unfortunately,” Grace added.

Her response quickly spread online, with many fans supporting the wrestler and criticising the circulation of hacked and fake content.

The incident has sparked concerns about privacy violations and the growing use of AI-generated explicit images targeting celebrities and public figures.

Grace is not the first wrestling star to face a situation like this. Former WWE wrestler Paige, now known as Saraya, previously opened up about the emotional impact she experienced after private photos of her leaked online earlier in her career.

Paige later said the incident left her in a very dark emotional state.

Coming back to Grace, the controversy comes during an important phase of her WWE career.

Known to fans as “The Juggernaut,” Grace first appeared in WWE during the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble while still holding the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

The appearance came as part of WWE's crossover partnership with TNA Wrestling.

After finishing her run with TNA, Grace officially joined WWE and later competed in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match as well.

Even though she has quickly become one of the standout names in women's wrestling, she has not yet won a WWE title.