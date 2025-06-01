British Canoeist Claims He's Being Forced To Choose Between Olympics And OnlyFans

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A British canoeist claims suspension threatens his Olympic aspirations. Kurts Adams Rozentals was suspended due to content on OnlyFans platform. He argues the income from OnlyFans is crucial for funding his training.

A British canoeist has alleged that he is being forced to choose between his Olympic dream and financial independence after being suspended from national-level competition, reportedly due to his content on the subscription-based platform OnlyFans.

Kurts Adams Rozentals, a promising athlete in individual canoe slalom and a silver medallist at the 2023 World Under-23 Championships, was suspended in April by the UK's canoeing governing body, Paddle UK. The suspension came amid an ongoing investigation into unspecified social media content. While Paddle UK has not confirmed the nature of the allegations, Rozentals believes the action stems from his activity on OnlyFans, a website known for adult content, where he claims to have earned over 100,000 pounds since January this year.

"I've posted content that's edgy on Instagram to drive traffic to my OnlyFans, and that income helps fund my Olympic dream," Rozentals told BBC Sport. The athlete said he was removed from Paddle UK's World Class Programme- a lottery-funded scheme supporting elite athletes- without being offered clarity or support. He is currently barred from contacting other programme members during the investigation.

Rozentals, who receives an annual grant of 16,000 Pounds through the programme, argues the funding is far from sufficient to cover basic living and training costs, particularly for athletes based around London. "Most athletes are supported by their families. I wasn't. I travelled back and forth from the East Midlands, spending whatever I could to chase this dream," he said.

He insists his decision to join OnlyFans was driven by years of financial hardship, including his family struggling with debts and his mother working 90-hour weeks. "When you're at the start line thinking about how to pay rent, you're not performing at your best."

In a statement, Paddle UK said the action taken was not disciplinary but a "neutral" and "interim" measure to safeguard all parties while the matter is reviewed by Sport Integrity, an independent investigation body. The governing body's disciplinary policy lists "offensive social media use" and "immoral behaviour" as examples of misconduct that could lead to de-selection.

Rozentals says he won't shut down his OnlyFans account unless something changes. "It's the hardest decision of my life-giving up either financial stability or the sport I've put my whole identity into."

The case highlights the ongoing debate over athlete funding, personal branding, and how governing bodies respond to monetisation strategies that fall outside traditional norms. Notably, Olympic gold medallist diver Jack Laugher also created an OnlyFans account in 2024 to supplement his income, sparking discussions about financial pressures faced even by elite athletes.

UK Sport, the funding body behind the athlete grant programme, declined to comment on the specific case but said in a statement: "Our Athlete Performance Award is designed to support basic living and sporting costs. We announced an increase in these allowances earlier this year."

As Rozentals awaits the outcome of the investigation, his case has stirred a broader conversation around athlete autonomy, digital monetisation, and whether current support systems are keeping pace with the realities of modern sports careers.