Woman Quits Bank Job Of 7 Years To Join OnlyFans For Better 'Work-Life Balance'

Layla Kelly, a New Zealand-based OnlyFans performer has revealed that she quit her banking job of over seven years to start an account on the adult platform. Ms Kelly said despite making $65,000 by the time she left the industry, she was living "pay cheque to pay cheque" and wanted better "work-life balance" which the X-rated platform seemingly provided.

“I didn't want to be chained to a corporate desk anymore," Ms Kelly was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

“I wanted a better work-life balance, and I wanted more time with my family and freedom to increase my income.”

As per Ms Kelly, she decided to start the account during the end of her maternity leave. After the launch, she went from making a modest sum to earning over $250,000, which changed her life.

It also allowed her to save money for a six-figure house deposit when she hadn't even thought about buying one when working with the bank.

“I didn't even think buying a house was possible on my banking wage. The cost of living in New Zealand is really high, so even when you're being paid what is supposed to be a liveable wage, it doesn't feel that way anymore.”

Bank refuses Kelly

Despite having more than enough savings, Ms Kelly revealed that one of the banks refused to assess her home loan application due to the industry she worked in.

“We had an incredible broker who went out to bat for us, and most banks were great, but there was one that wouldn't assess our application because of the industry I'm in,” she explained.

“I was really annoyed. They just saw it on paper and didn't even care to have a conversation with us,” Ms Kelly said, adding that the bank's stance was "hypocritical" as they must lend to people who own gambling or vape businesses.

Although she ended up securing a home loan, Ms Kelly said it was an "unfair experience", especially for a first-time home buyer.