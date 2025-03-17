Harry Potter Star Joins OnlyFans To Pay Off Debt, Fix Home

Harry Potter cast member Jessie Cave, known for portraying Lavender Brown's character in the critically and commercially acclaimed movie franchise, has announced that she is starting an OnlyFans account. Ms Cave, who featured in three Harry Potter movies, said she was joining the adult platform to pay off debt but added that she would not be doing or promoting anything sexual.

“I'm starting an OnlyFans for my hair. It's niche even for me. Join me on this strange new journey,” wrote Ms Cave alongside a video on Instagram.

The 37-year-old actress explained that her content will centre around her hair with the subscribers receiving "best quality hair sounds" and "very sensual stuff".

“I'm going for a very pure aesthetic. There will be no feet or bums involved,” Ms Cave added.

'I'm doing something naughty'

On her Substack account, MS Cave further explained why she had taken the dive to create adult-themes content.

"I'll try for one year," Ms Cave wrote. "My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof."

"My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I'm not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love."

“Were my years of Harry Potter conventions in fact research? It feels like I'm doing something naughty, something a little f***ed up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book.”

Notably, MS Cave first portrayed the character in 2009's Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince before returning to reprise her role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011). She also briefly played the love interest of Ron Weasley, played by Rupert Grint.

Apart from Harry Potter movies, she also appeared in movies like Great Expectations and on television series such as Black Mirror and Industry. She also voiced Lavender Brown in two Harry Potter video games.