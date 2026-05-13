After OnlyFans Success, Shannon Elizabeth Finalises Divorce With Second Husband

American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth is entering a new phase of her life after officially ending her second marriage with Simon Borchert. The couple got married in 2021 but separated in September 2025 before the legal filing was completed.

Shortly after beginning the divorce process, she joined adult‑content ​platform OnlyFans, which she describes as a way to cope with emotional pain and rebuild her confidence.

She shared that this period has helped her feel more creative and focused, as she moves forward with new energy and direction. Along with returning to new projects in Hollywood, she is also using her online platform to connect with fans in a personal way. Alongside her career plans, she continues to focus on her foundation, which she says remains an important part of her life.

Speaking with Page Six, Shannon Elizabeth said, “Today isn't about the end of a marriage. There are moments in life when you realise that letting go can be exhilarating, that closing one chapter creates space for an entirely new one, and stepping into that feels incredibly liberating."

“I'm embracing what comes next with a full heart and a renewed sense of purpose. I've never felt more inspired, more creative or more connected to who I truly am.”

“I'm excited to be stepping back into development and conversations around new projects in Hollywood while also continuing to use my OnlyFans page as a space where I can genuinely connect with fans in a more personal and authentic way. Between entertainment, digital content and the work of the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation — which will always be closest to my heart — I honestly feel more energised about the future than ever before,” she adds.

Shannon Elizabeth explained that the divorce papers were filed only after both sides first reached a settlement agreement, which helped speed up the legal process. The actress also shared that she is still deciding where she will live next, as she is unsure about buying a home or moving into a rented one. At the moment, she plans to stay in South Africa for a while because she still has ongoing charity work.

The Scary Movie star added that joining OnlyFans will give her more financial independence and allow her to choose projects more carefully instead of taking every offer. She also hopes to shift her focus towards working behind the camera, including directing and producing films in the future. After joining the platform, Elizabeth reportedly earned a whopping USD 1 million in her first week and shared that at least a portion of this income will go towards securing a new place to live.