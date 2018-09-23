Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Earns Rs 14.72 Crore

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Batti Gul Meter Chalu (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu has managed to collect Rs 14.72 crore in two days, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The film failed to get an impressive start at the box office and earned Rs 6.76 on the opening day. On Day 2 (Saturday), Batti Gul Meter Chalu raked in Rs 7.96 crore. "Batti Gul Meter Chalu witnesses 17.75% growth on Day 2, but since the starting point was low, the 2-day total is lacklustre. Needs miraculous growth on Day 3 - in double digits - for a respectable weekend total. Friday Rs 6.76 crore, Saturday Rs 7.96 crore. Total: Rs 14.72 crore. (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

According to Box Office India report, Batti Gul Meter Chalu still has a chance to grow on Day 3 (Sunday). "The collections still remain low but it still has an outside chance if Sunday can grow well and the film can go to double digits which can mean decent weekday holds," the Box Office report stated.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu released with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto, which has collected Rs 1.50 crore within two days. "Manto is poor at the box office. the film managed to grow 50% on day two but is not going anywhere as numbers are too low. It needed to double up at least on day two just for some respectable numbers," the Box Office India report stated.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two stars out of five and wrote: "Shahid Kapoor has a sense of coming timing, Shraddha Kapoor is occasionally fetching and Divyendu Shar,a is steady, but the film tries to pack in more than it can comfortably hold. The slippages stick out in spite of the fact that Batti Gul Meter Chalu makes the right noises for the most part. If only it took less time and fewer detours to get to the point, it might have dodged its frequent blackouts."

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu also features Yami Gautam, Divyendu Sharma, Farida Jalal, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sudhir Pandey in pivotal roles. The film is set in a small town of Uttarakhand and revolves around one man's struggle against the power distribution companies.