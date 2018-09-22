Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor's Film Gets A 'Low' Start, Earns Rs 6.76 Crore

Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in a still form Batti Gul Meter Chalu. (Image courtesy: bgmcfilm )

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu did not get a very impressive start at the box office as it managed to garner only Rs 6.76 crore on it's opening day, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Mr Adarsh mentioned that the film will have to perform well on weekends in order to get a "respectable weekend total." Reporting of the film's box office performance, Taran Adarsh tweeted: Batti Gul Meter Chalu has a low Day 1, despite partial holiday... Biz will have to multiply two-fold or three-fold on Day 2 and Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri 6.76 cr. India biz."

#BattiGulMeterChalu has a low Day 1, despite partial holiday... Biz will have to multiply two-fold or three-fold on Day 2 and Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri 6.76 cr. India biz. #BGMC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2018

Batti Gul Meter Chaluopened to average reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two stars out of five and wrote: "Shahid has a sense of coming timing, Shraddha is occasionally fetching and Divyendu is steady, but the film tries to pack in more than it can comfortably hold. The slippages stick out in spite of the fact that Batti Gul Meter Chalu makes the right noises for the most part. If only it took less time and fewer detours to get to the point, it might have dodged its frequent blackouts."

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film also features Yami Gautam, Divyendu Sharma, Farida Jalal, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sudhir Pandey in pivotal roles. The film showcases the story of a common man (played by Shahid Kapoor) and his struggles against the power distribution companies over exorbitant electricity bills.