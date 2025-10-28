Baseer Ali Claims Amaal Mallik Is Getting Help Off-Camera: "<i>Bigg Boss</i> Called Him To The Confession Room"

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were evicted. Whenever a contestant is evicted, they share their experience and open up about what went wrong in the house.

Since Baseer's eviction, many controversies have been surfacing. From Bigg Boss makers unfairly evicting him to Baseer asking why a comment on his sexuality was not addressed by Salman Khan, a lot is being said and going viral on social media.

In an interview with Zoom, Baseer Ali claimed that Bigg Boss is helping Amaal Mallik off-camera. Does this mean that the finalists and the winner are already decided?

Is Bigg Boss Helping Amaal Mallik?

Previously, Zeeshan Quadri also said that he would change his game on the show had warnings were given to him, just like there were given to Amaal.

Now, Baseer has said that Amaal is receiving extra help from the makers. "There were so many moments when I felt deeply for Amaal, and he also reciprocated beautifully," he added.

"Especially, after his dad came and left, he was feeling very low. Bigg Boss called him to the confession room, where Bigg Boss asked him to find someone in the house who could control him, help him in difficult situations, and stop him from going below the belt. So he came to me and said, 'Bigg Boss told me this, so I took your name,'" Baseer said.

Amaal Mallik Cried For Baseer Ali

In the same interview, Baseer added that the makers edited the part where Amaal cried for him. "Amaal bhai was crying for me, but eventually the makers didn't show it," he said.

He also shared that before leaving, he told Shehbaz to take care of Amaal.

