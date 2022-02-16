Bappi Lahiri's Death 'Personal Loss, Mother Devastated,' Reveals Rani Mukerji

A throwback of Rani Mukerji and Bappi Lahiri. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Celebrated composer Bappi Lahiri's death is a "personal loss" for Rani Mukerji and family, the actress said on Wednesday. Bappi Da, as he was called by friends, colleagues and fans, died of sleep apnea in a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night. He was 69. Speaking to news agency ANI, Rani Mukerji said, "It's a personal loss for our family, my mother is devastated. While the whole world mourns his loss, I can't help but think of all the memories I have of him from my childhood, will miss him dearly. His smiling face and kind personality will always be a happy memory." Rani's mother Krishna, a former playback singer, and Bappi Lahiri were childhood friends in Kolkata, the actress revealed.

"India has again lost one of her precious gems. Bappi uncle is and will always be the most iconic musical personality of Indian cinema. His music was legendary, his versatility as a composer was unmatched, a truly self-made man, a great son to his parents, a wonderful husband and a great dad," Rani Mukerji told ANI, adding that her thoughts were with Bappi Lahiri's wife, daughter Rema, son Bappa and the rest of the family. "I pray that Chitrani Aunty, Rema, Bappa and the entire Lahiri family finds the strength to go through this loss. It's too sad, he went too soon. Bappi uncle rest in peace, the heavens have earned an angel today," Rani said.

This morning, Rani's cousins Kajol and Sharbani visited Bappi Lahiri's residence in Mumbai. Their uncle Deb Mukerji was there as well as was Kajol's mother Tanuja. The families share a connection - both are related to Kishore Kumar, who sang many of Bappi Lahiri's best-known songs, and his brothers Ashok and Anoop Kumar.

Bappi Lahiri was beloved for the music he provided for disco-era films like Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal and Dance Dance. He was also known for melodious numbers like Chalte Chalte and Inteha Ho Gayi. Bappi da will be cremated on Thursday after his son Bappa's arrival from USA.