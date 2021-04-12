BAFTA 2021: Nomadland Scores Top Awards, No Wins For The White Tiger. Full List Of Winners

BAFTA 2021: Chloe Zhao with Frances McDormand on Nomadland sets (courtesy nomadlandfilm)

The BAFTA Awards - the British Academy Film Awards - were held in London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night, with Chinese director Chloe Zhao's film Nomadland emerging as the big winner. Marking a triumph for women filmmakers, Nomadland won as many as four BAFTAs, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography as well as Best Actress for Frances McDormand. Indian actor Adarsh Gourav lost the Best Actor BAFTA to Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins for his portrayal of an ageing man battling memory loss in The Father. Adarsh Gourav was nominated for The White Tiger, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, who was a presenter at the BAFTA Awards. The White Tiger was also nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay, which too was won by The Father.

Meanwhile, critically acclaimed films such as Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Rocks and Sound Of Metal scored two wins each. Popular films such as Christopher Nolan's Tenet and biographical drama Mank scored a win each.

The BAFTA awards were announced over two days - April 10 and 11 - in London. The big night on Sunday had presenters such as Priyanka Chopra, Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Grant, Felicity Jones, Jonathan Pryce and Renee Zellweger, among others, announce the winners.

Here's the complete list of BAFTA 2021 winners:

Best Film: Nomadland

Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman

Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman

Adapted Screenplay: The Father

Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Young, Minari

Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Remi Weekes, His House

Documentary: My Octopus Teacher

Animated Film: Soul

Original Score: Soul

Casting: Rocks

Cinematography: Nomadland

Editing: Sound of Metal

Production Design: Mank

Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Make up and Hair: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Sound: Sound of Metal

Special Visual Effects: Tenet

British Short Animation: The Owl and the Pussycat

British Short Film: The Present

EE Rising Star Award: Bukky Bakray