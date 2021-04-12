BAFTA 2021: Nomadland Scores Top Awards, No Wins For The White Tiger. Full List Of Winners

Highlights
- 'Nomadland' scored 4 wins at the BAFTA Awards
- Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for 'The Father'
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom won two awards
The BAFTA Awards - the British Academy Film Awards - were held in London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night, with Chinese director Chloe Zhao's film Nomadland emerging as the big winner. Marking a triumph for women filmmakers, Nomadland won as many as four BAFTAs, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography as well as Best Actress for Frances McDormand. Indian actor Adarsh Gourav lost the Best Actor BAFTA to Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins for his portrayal of an ageing man battling memory loss in The Father. Adarsh Gourav was nominated for The White Tiger, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, who was a presenter at the BAFTA Awards. The White Tiger was also nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay, which too was won by The Father.
Meanwhile, critically acclaimed films such as Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Rocks and Sound Of Metal scored two wins each. Popular films such as Christopher Nolan's Tenet and biographical drama Mank scored a win each.
The BAFTA awards were announced over two days - April 10 and 11 - in London. The big night on Sunday had presenters such as Priyanka Chopra, Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Grant, Felicity Jones, Jonathan Pryce and Renee Zellweger, among others, announce the winners.
Here's the complete list of BAFTA 2021 winners:
Best Film: Nomadland
Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman
Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman
Adapted Screenplay: The Father
Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Young, Minari
Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Remi Weekes, His House
Documentary: My Octopus Teacher
Animated Film: Soul
Original Score: Soul
Casting: Rocks
Cinematography: Nomadland
Editing: Sound of Metal
Production Design: Mank
Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Make up and Hair: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Sound: Sound of Metal
Special Visual Effects: Tenet
British Short Animation: The Owl and the Pussycat
British Short Film: The Present
EE Rising Star Award: Bukky Bakray