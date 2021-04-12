BAFTA 2021: No One Does Red Carpet Like Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas. Twice As Fab

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on the BAFTA red carpet (courtesy NJBROficial)

The BAFTA Awards held in London made way for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to walk the red carpet after way "too long." Her words. Needless to say, Priyanka and Nick turned heads at the socially distant BAFTA Awards held at London's Royal Albert Hall - she in a stunning ensemble, as usual making a statement, and he, in a black tuxedo from the studios of Giorgio Armani. Priyanka Chopra paired an embellished jacket with an open front with a pair of silky white trousers from the studios of Pertegaz and black pumps by Christian Louboutin. Going minimal on the accessories, Priyanka added a pop of contrast with a beaded turquoise pendant, sparkling earrings and finger rings, courtesy of Bulgari, and we'd like to take a moment here to appreciate her attention to detail.

❤️ is in the air at the #EEBAFTAs as @priyankachopra and @NickJonas arrive! Priyanka will be presenting an award later tonight. pic.twitter.com/IjZZEszaA4 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

"Hot date, Nick Jonas," Priyanka described her red carpet mood for the BAFTA Awards.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas recorded a red carpet moment for Priyanka Chopra, writing: "Been a while since we were on one of these."

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Priyanka Chopra sported another look for the BAFTA Awards. Priyanka revealed her first look for the awards night in a bunch of photos on Instagram - this time, she picked black separates - a skirt and a jacket - by designer Ronald van der Kemp. Priyanka's silhouetted ensemble was accentuated with an exaggerated butterfly motif. Priyanka's pieces of sparkling jewellery were from the shelves of Bulgari. No one does a plunging neckline better than Priyanka Chopra and here's proof.

At the BAFTA Awards, Priyanka Chopra's Netflix movie The White Tiger was nominated in two categories but didn't score a win. Priyanka Chopra is currently living in London, where she has a home, with Nick Jonas.