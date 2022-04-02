Badshah Suffered From Clinical Depression, Severe Anxiety Disorder And Sleep Apnea

Badshah talks about mental health (Courtesy: filmy.mirchi)

Badshah is another celebrity who has talked about mental health. The Dj Walley Babu singer revealed that he has been through clinical depression and severe anxiety disorder. Badshah was on Shilpa Shetty's chat show, Shape of You and said, "The priority of my life is mental health. Mental peace is a luxury for me, because of the pressure we feel everyday. I have been through the darkest of times. When it comes to my mental health, I have been through clinical depression, I have been through severe anxiety disorder. So, I know I do not want to go there (again). And, to avoid that, you have to be selfish in a good way."

Badshah added that to avoid mental issues, "You have to live with people who make you happy, you have to learn to say no. You have to learn to say yes, you have to be happy, we live under a lot of pressure. We have made our own lives messy and then we complain we are not mentally fit. You need to organise things, keep your loved ones near you and that is it."

Badshah has lost a lot of weight and while talking to Shilpa Shetty, on her chat show, he said that now, it is all about staying healthy. He added, "As a performer, I have to give my best. That was a major reason. Another reason was that I suffered from sleep apnea. That got more intense with time, and it is dangerous. For people who do not know, sleep apnea is a major snoring problem. I had the problem, now it is not there."

On the work front, Badshah and Shilpa Shetty are co-judging India's Got Talent with Kirron Kher.