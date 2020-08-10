Badshah, Accused Of Buying 'Likes' For YouTube Record, Prompts Twitter Meme-Fest

Badshah shared this image. (courtesy: badboyshah)

Highlights Badshah allegedly bought 7.2 crore views for his song 'Pagal Hai'

Badshah was questioned by the police on Saturday

He has been asked to meet the police again this week

Rapper Badshah is trending on Twitter and not in a good way. The Internet has exploded with memes after Badshah was questioned by Mumbai Police in an investigation into an alleged racket selling fake social media follows and likes. Badshah, known for his original music as well as remixing old songs, allegedly bought 7.2 crore views for his song Pagal Hai, which he claimed had set a new YouTube record beating Taylor Swift and Korean band BTS - the claim was not backed up by YouTube. Mumbai Mirror quotes police officials as saying that Badshah confessed to having paid Rs 72 lakh for the fake views with the intent of setting a YouTube record and that his other work was also being scrutinised. Badshah denies the allegations.

Badshah, born Aaditya Singh, was questioned on Saturday and has been asked to meet the police again this week, news agency PTI reports. The probe began after a complaint from Bhumi Trivedi who chanced upon what looked like a fake profile of herself online. This led to the uncovering of an alleged racket in which celebrities and influencers can buy likes and followers on social media to boost their visibility.

Nandkumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, told Mumbai Mirror: ""The singer confessed that he wanted to set a world record for most number of viewers in 24 hours on YouTube. That is why he paid Rs 72 lakh to this company."

Badshah has denied any wrongdoing on his part. "Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I've categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them," he said, reports PTI.

Badshah's alleged involvement in the fake likes scam has sent Twitter into meme overdrive:

Pic 1- #Badshah when he's getting millions of views and likes

Pic 2- #Badshah after knowing his truth revealed of fake followers and views pic.twitter.com/HUOfBBbWmD — Ritika Sharma (@nihayati_lazy) August 10, 2020

Badshah bought 7.2 crore views for 72 lakhs.

His fans asking him why he did that .

Le Badshah:-#Badshahpic.twitter.com/oxaYTtPh6I — Thiyush Sharma (@itsTK07) August 10, 2020

#Badshah want his video to beat record of most viewed video in 24 hours

*Le fake views: pic.twitter.com/AO1CjOuLWz — sans_memer_boy (@sans_memer_boy) August 10, 2020

#Badshah : I'm the most followed Indian singer on Instagram.



His followers : pic.twitter.com/EwzC0VW4zd — Akshay gouttam (@akshay_gouttam) August 10, 2020

#Badshah

After knowing that @Its_Badshah Has been exposed badly..

Other Hard working Artist :- pic.twitter.com/CAU9KtTon9 — Billu Sanda(Khalnayak) (@bhajwalya) August 10, 2020

Singer Sona Mohapatra tweeted in response to a story on Badshah's allegedly fake likes, "I'd call it building an empire using matchsticks but the sad part; most do buy into this perception game. The shaadi circuit pays enough to afford these buyouts with their 'status'-oriented, 'live' music choices. Actors, first to get on to this and of course the Punjabi 'artists.'"

Badshah's hit singles include Proper Patola, Wakhra Swag, DJ Waley Babu and Genda Phool. His Bollywood credits include recreating several classics, among them Kala Chashma and The Humma Song.