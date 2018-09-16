Bet You Didn't Know What BADSHAH's Real Name Is

BADSHAH at the NDTV Yuva Conclave

Rapper BADSHAH concluded NDTV Yuva Conclave on a musical note by singing some of his songs like Tareefan and the latest hit from the album ONE. BADSHAH revealed many interesting things about his life, for example, what his real name is and if he wasn't a rapper, he would become an IAS officer. Did you know Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia is his real name? On why is he now called BADSHAH, he quipped, "If I kept my full name in every song, the song would have ended, the name would have gone on." Meanwhile, he also revealed that he was called Bittoo at home.

BADSHAH was in conversation with with NDTV's Anjilee Istwal and Prashant Sisodia on how Punjabi music has taken over Bollywood. "There is something about the soil of Punjab. It has celebration in it. I think it's a language that almost everyone understands," he said.

Reminiscing his college days, BADSHAH said what singer Palash Sen had once told him. "I remember, I pleaded with the organisers to let me open for Euhporia, Palash Sen's band. Palash Sen came and told me your music, your art form is going to be the future."

Whom does BADSHAH idolises? He said, "When it comes to words and lyrics, I think every rapper idolises Eminem. Because his wordplay game is very strong."

On being asked if BADSHAH wasn't a rapper, what would have he been, he said, "Maybe I have would been an IAS officer if not a rapper. I picked this because it was easier. I have great respect for the work these officers too."