Badla Box Office Collection Day 8: Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu's Film Almost At 50-Crore Mark

Sujoy Ghosh-directed Badla started week 2 at the ticket window on a positive note with gross box office collection amounting to Rs 49.26 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore-mark in this week. "Badla is super-strong on day 8... At par with day 4 and better than days 6 and 7... Business should witness superb growth on second Saturday and Sunday... Should cross Rs 50 crore in weekend 2... Total India business is Rs 41.75 crore and the gross box office collection is Rs 49.26 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday. Badla also featured Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul.

Here's the updated box office report card of Badla:

#Badla is super-strong on Day 8... At par with Day 4 and better than Day 6 and 7... Biz should witness superb growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Should cross 50 cr in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 3.75 cr. Total: 41.75 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: 49.26 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2019

On Friday, Sujoy Ghosh thanked audience for the tremendous response to Badla. He tweeted: "My team and I cannot thank you enough for the love you have given to Badla... please keep spreading the good word because without your words we can't make films like Badla. Thank you, so much."

my team and i cannot thank you enough for the love you have given to #Badla ... please keep spreading the good word because without your words we can't make films like Badla. thank you soooo much. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) March 15, 2019

Badla is produced by Gauri Khan through Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. SRK also tweeted for the fans of the film. "So glad people are loving Badla. A big thanks to the audiences who gave a warm welcome to the film," he tweeted.

So glad people are loving #Badla. A big thanks to the audiences who gave a warm welcome to the film! pic.twitter.com/SkDConVF0C — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2019

Badla opened in cinemas along with Marvel's Captain Marvel, headlined by Brie Larson, which has collected almost the same sum as Badla. Badla opened to fabulous reviews and film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a three-star rating.

