Badla Box Office Collection Day 7: Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu's Film Beat Pink's Opening Week Record

Badla Box Office: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in a film still. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Without major releases this week, Badla may dominate the box office "Badla stands tall in week 1," tweeted Taran Adarsh Badla also stars Amrita Singh, Manav Kaul and Tony Luke

Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, crossed the opening week collection of their previous film together Pink, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With over Rs 44 crore in its pocket, Badla "stands tall" at the ticket window. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Badla stands tall in week 1... Solid trending on weekdays and the absence of major releases this week will help Badla dominate at the box office. Total India business is Rs 38 crore and the gross box office collection is Rs 44.84 crore." In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the first week box office collections of Pink and 102 Not Out (also starring Mr Bachchan). Badla opened to favourable reviews on Friday. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film three-star rating in his review for NDTV.

Here's the latest box office report of Badla

#Badla stands tall in Week 1... Solid trending on weekdays + absence of major releases this week will help #Badla dominate at the BO... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.85 cr, Wed 3.55 cr, Thu 3.65 cr. Total:38 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: 44.84 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019

This week, Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed Milan Talkies, Photograph (starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra), and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mere Pyare Prime Minister are opening in cinemas. Badla's business was slightly affected by the release of Hollywood film Captain Marvel, the latest superhero film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain Marvel intrigued MCU fans, especially those who are awaiting the release of Avengers: Endgame.

Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan through Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, is an interrogation drama based on Spanish film Contratiempo. In the film, Taapsee plays the role of a successful businesswoman Naina, who has been accused of murdering her paramour played by actor Tony Luke. Amitabh Bachchan is introduced as defence attorney Badal Gupta, who hasn't lost a case in his 40 year old career. Badla also stars Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.