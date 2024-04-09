Just Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Things: Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff Pump Up The Jam

Image was shared by Akshay Kumar. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has had its release date moved ahead by one day. Instead of April 10, the movie will now hit the big screens on April 11. Akshay Kumar has now shared a new video on Instagram featuring snippets from the film. The action-packed clip shows Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar engaged in serious showdowns and some energetic dance sequences. We also get glimpses of Manushi Chhillar and Alaya Furniturewalla in the video. Towards the end, a background voice says, “The game has just begun.” Alongside the post, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Action-packed entertainment ke liye taiyyar? #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan aa rahe hain sirf 2 dinon mein. Advance booking open now: Link In Bio. Experience in 3D and IMAX IN CINEMAS this Thursday, 11th April!” mentioning the new release date.

Before this, in a video shared on Monday, Akshay Kumar said, "UAE has declared that Eid is on April 10, which means, in India, it will be celebrated on April 11." To this, Tiger Shroff added, "We have always said Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release on Eid. We will keep our promise and will meet you at the cinema halls on April 11 only."

Sharing the video, the stars wrote on Instagram, "Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on 11th April only in cinemas."

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Maidaan, which was initially set to release on April 10, has experienced a slight shift as well. Making the big announcement on Instagram, Ajay wrote, "Mark your calendars! #Maidaan release across cinemas in India on 10th April, with special previews starting 6 pm onwards. Full-scale release to follow on the Eid holiday on 11th April."

While talking about the big box office clash between Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ajay Devgn earlier said, “I would not call it a clash. If you call it a clash, then it means that two films should not be released on the same day. But there are times when you have to do this.”

“Both films are of different genres. We are all like a family, we are friends. We are not looking at it like a clash, we are looking at it like a big weekend and both the films will do well,” Ajay Devgn added.