Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff's Film Sees A Dip

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, has been a dip in its box office collection. On Day 5, the film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, minted ₹ 2.50 crore at the domestic box office (across languages), reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stands at ₹43.30 crore, the report added. The action-entertainer was released on April 11 on the occasion of Eid. Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Alaya F are also a part of the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was jointly produced under the banners of AAZ Films and Pooja Entertainment. It was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a reboot of the 1998 super hit film of the same name. It was directed by David Dhawan. Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda played the lead roles in the film. It also featured Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal.

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “The story is astonishingly hollow. Freddy and Rocky, two crack soldiers, are court-martialled and dismissed from the Army for insubordination. It is not until much later in the film that the audience is able to figure out why. But before we get to that point, we find Freddy working in an oil mine in a desert and Rocky fighting a fire and rescuing a trapped cat in Delhi...Fast and furious is what Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is. It is infuriatingly fatuous, too. It hurtles from one action chaotic sequence to another without so much as pausing for breath, seeking to link one big confrontation with the next through tenuous, terribly contrived means.”

“Even before that, a protracted action sequence is mounted to let the world know why the two men are regarded as such a dreaded pair of extraction specialists. India's ambassador to Kabul and his family are taken captive by terrorists. Freddy and Rocky ride on their steeds and barge into the camp,” he added.