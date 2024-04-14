Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

Image was shared by Akshay Kumar. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has crossed the ₹ 30 crore mark at the box office. On day 3, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial collected ₹8.50 crore across all languages, as per a report by Sacnilk. So far, this action-packed movie has minted ₹ 31.75 crore, the report added. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. In addition to the leading duo, people are also praising Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance as the antagonist. The film has been released in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been jointly produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

On Friday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening day box office figures of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan He posted a detailed note on X (formerly Twitter) that read, “Despite timing its release on the big holiday [#Eid], #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan doesn't live up to the mammoth expectations on Day 1… The big total - expected on a national holiday - is clearly missing… Thu ₹ 16.07 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #BMCM.”

Taran Adarsh continued, “With a dream cast + lavish making + holiday factor + aggressive promotions + terrific track record of its director, #BMCM should've opened anywhere between ₹ 25 cr and ₹ 30 cr [even higher] on Day 1… The numbers, frankly, are way below expectations, since the costs are extremely high. Going forward, it's very, very important for #BMCM to score big numbers from Fri to Sun for a respectable 4-day extended weekend total… It's a wait and watch situation right now.”

Despite timing its release on the big holiday [#Eid], #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan doesn't live up to the mammoth expectations on Day 1… The big total - expected on a national holiday - is clearly missing… Thu ₹ 16.07 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice#BMCM



With a dream cast + lavish making… pic.twitter.com/HyiLuL6bsD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 12, 2024

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 1 out of 5 stars and said, “The story is astonishingly hollow. Freddy and Rocky, two crack soldiers, are court-martialled and dismissed from the Army for insubordination. It is not until much later in the film that the audience is able to figure out why. But before we get to that point, we find Freddy working in an oil mine in a desert and Rocky fighting a fire and rescuing a trapped cat in Delhi.”

“Even before that, a protracted action sequence is mounted to let the world know why the two men are regarded as such a dreaded pair of extraction specialists. India's ambassador to Kabul and his family are taken captive by terrorists. Freddy and Rocky ride on their steeds and barge into the camp,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Manushi Chillar and Alaya Furniturewalla.