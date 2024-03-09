Tiger Shroff's LOL Swimming Video With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-Star Akshay Kumar

Tiger shared this image. (courtesy: TigerShroff)

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is making all the right noises. The actors too are super busy with the promotional events. Now, Tiger Shroff has shared a fun pool-side video with Akshay on Instagram. The clip opens to Tiger Shroff asking Akshay, “Hey Bade, ek race ho jaye kya waha [other end of the pool] tak?” To this, Akshay, who is known for his crazy fitness routine, gets up and starts preparing for the race. Well, well. Here comes the twist. As soon as Akshay dives into the pool, Tiger Shroff runs with all his strength towards the other end and jumps into the water. The actor then behaves like a winner. Don't miss Akshay's reaction. He looks shocked. Sharing the video, Tiger Shroff wrote, “Hisaab barabar bade, Akshay Kumar.” Replying to the post, Akshay said, “Hisaab barabar nahi Chote, hisaab yunhi chalta rahega. [Hey brother, this doesn't end here.]” Akshay's Gold co-star replied with a teary eye and raising hands emojis. Sophi Choudry, Rahul Dev and Darshan Kumaar followed suit. Deepshikha Deshmukh, who is one of the producers, simply wrote, “Bade to bade miyan, chote miyan subhan allah.” Vindu Dara Singh wrote, “He he.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a remake of the hit David Dhawan film of the same name. It featured Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda and Madhuri Dixit. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is jointly backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar. It will be released on Eid 2024.

A few days back, the makers released the title track of the film. At the time of sharing it on Instagram, Tiger Shroff wrote, “Tere peeche tera yaar khada.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.