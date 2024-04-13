Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film Is Inching Closer To Rs 25 Crore

Tiger and Akshay in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

The box office numbers for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan saw a dip on its first Friday. On day 2, the film, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, minted Rs 7 crore (across all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has collected Rs 22.65 crore, the report added. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. In addition to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also features Disha Patani, Manushi Chillar, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. Ali Abbas Zafar and Jackky Bhagnani have backed the project.

A few days before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's release, Akshay Kumar posted action-packed snippets on Instagram. We can see Akshay and Tiger Shroff engaging in an intense fight sequence. In the end, a background voice says, “The game has just begun.” In the caption, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Action-packed entertainment ke liye taiyyar? #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan aa rahe hain sirf 2 dinon mein. Advance booking open now: Link In Bio. Experience in 3D and IMAX IN CINEMAS this Thursday, 11th April!”

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee stated, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed and co-written by Ali Abbas Zafar, has a surfeit of explosive action. The string of loud and flashy set pieces leaves no room for anything else at all. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all clones, cliches and cacophony. They compete with each other to be seen and heard above the din in a cauldron in which crass excess is the norm.”

“Akshay Kumar, who is obviously the Bade Miyan of the title, Captain Firoz alias Freddy, goes meta for a brief moment. Iss khel ke sabse purane khiladi hum hain (I am the oldest player in this game), he says to the bad guy, a rogue scientist-entrepreneur (Prithviraj Sukumaran), as they face off against each other. Freddy is right. The khiladi act is indeed insufferably purana. It holds no water anymore. It's been squeezed dry,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.